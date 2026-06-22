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Jazzi Black

Music’s “Golden Ears” Clive Davis Dies at 94

Legendary music mogul behind Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, and more leaves behind a towering R&B and hip-hop legacy.

Published on June 22, 2026
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The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2026 – 20th Anniversary Celebration - Inside
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Clive Davis didn’t just work in music—he helped build the soundtrack of our lives.

The legendary music executive has died at 94. According to a statement confirmed to USA TODAY, Clive Davis passed away peacefully on June 22, 2026 at his Manhattan home from age-related illness, surrounded by family and loved ones. He had recently been hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection.

And if you grew up on R&B, soul, or hip-hop in any era… you’ve already felt his impact.

Davis was the kind of executive who didn’t just hear a record—he heard a moment. He took chances on voices that would go on to define generations. That includes discovering and shaping the career of Whitney Houston, helping revive and re-center greatness for Aretha Franklin, and pushing forward a new wave of soul through Alicia Keys.

But his reach didn’t stop at R&B—it bled straight into hip-hop’s rise and mainstream takeover. Through label power moves and industry partnerships, Davis was in the orbit of game-changing eras that included Sean Combs, the cultural explosion of The Notorious B.I.G., and the crossover impact of groups and acts like TLC, Usher, and Toni Braxton.

Clive Davis Hosts A Celebration of The American Music Awards at The Esquire House - Inside
Source: L. Busacca / Getty

What made Davis different wasn’t just the hits—it was the vision. He understood how to take talent and turn it into legacy. He knew how to put the right people in the right rooms at the right time, and let history do what it does.

And then there was the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala—what started as a small industry toast turned into one of the most exclusive nights in music. A place where legends, newcomers, executives, and icons all sat under one roof and watched culture move in real time.

At 94, Clive Davis leaves behind more than a résumé. He leaves behind eras. He leaves behind voices. He leaves behind moments that still live in our headphones, our memories, and our culture.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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