Listen Live
Close
Technology

Samsung Is Bringing Ned's Spidey Tracket To The Real World

Samsung Galaxy Teams Up With 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' For Spidey Tracker

Spider-Man isn't the only thing folding and flipping in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • While this is obvious product placement, the partnership is bearing more fruit than just a blockbuster Samsung ad, becuase the collaboration is also introducing a one-of-a-kind fan experience that fans can experience online and in real-world spaces with the Spidey-Tracker.
  • The first-ever fan-powered Spidey Tracker will bring a key element from the film to life and put it in the hands of Spider-Man fans.
  • The website – SpiderTracker.com - which officially launches on Wednesday, June 17, comes ahead of the film's second trailer, which is supposedly dropping sometime this week.
A young person wearing glasses and a black shirt, sitting at a desk with a computer monitor and other electronics, using a smartphone.
Source: Samsung / Spider-Man: Brand New Day

We can always count on the MCU for an ambitious team-up, and for the next chapter in Spidey’s story, Samsung will be joining forces with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Samsung announced today that it is partnering with Sony Pictures on the latest superhero film featuring the webcrawler, confirming the Korean tech giant’s presence in the movie.

In the first trailer for Brand New Day, Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, along with the Galaxy Watch, all made appearances.

Spider-Man / Peter Parker (Tom Holland) can be seen using the Z Flip, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) is rocking with a Galaxy Z Fold, and some unknown figure can be seen sporting the Galaxy Watch.

While this is obvious product placement, the partnership is bearing more fruit than just a blockbuster Samsung ad, becuase the collaboration is also introducing a one-of-a-kind fan experience that fans can experience online and in real-world spaces with the Spidey-Tracker.

The first-ever fan-powered Spidey Tracker will bring a key element from the film to life and put it in the hands of Spider-Man fans.

A computer screen displaying a map with various icons and text, including "FIGHTING IN YOUR DIRECT VICINITY" and several menu options.
Samsung

In the film, Ned, a Spider-Man fan, uses the custom website to track Spider-Man and his appearances throughout the city.

The custom website, powered by Samsung Galaxy, will also allow fans to do the same and follow Spider-Man as he is “spotted at live events and venues, creator videos, and different locations around the world.”

A black smartphone displaying an alert message about safety regulations in a restricted area.
Samsung

The website – SpiderTracker.com – which officially launches on Wednesday, June 17, comes ahead of the film’s second trailer, which is supposedly dropping sometime this week.

Ned Breaks Down The Website In A New Video Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage From The Film

A new video, aka “NedTalk,” the original FOS (Friend of Spider-Man) that dropped today, in which he explains how the website works and the inspiration behind it, all while using his Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. It also features some never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31.

Samsung Galaxy Teams Up With 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' For Spidey Tracker was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
News  |  tethomas

Former Fire Deputy Chief Sentenced to Life in Prison

Comments
News  |  D.L. Chandler

President Donald Trump & Stephen A. Smith Trade Insults

Comments
The 2002 Teen Choice Awards - Press Room
10 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Then & Now: Cast Of The Bernie Mac Show

Comments
R&B Tour Updated Graphic
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Win Tickets To The R&B Tour!

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close