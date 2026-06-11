Who Pays for the World Cup in DFW

Source: adidas / Pitchblend

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring major economic activity, infrastructure needs, and security planning to the Dallas-Fort Worth region. While FIFA covers many tournament-related costs, local, state, and federal public agencies also help pay for security, operations, and preparedness in host cities like Dallas.

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FIFA is responsible for organizing and conducting the World Cup, and it also pays prize money and certain tournament-related costs, including support tied to team travel, accommodation, and federation payments. Reporting in 2026 also noted that FIFA increased payments to national federations to help cover team costs for the tournament in North America.

For DFW, the major local expense is not the matches themselves, but the public-safety and logistical burden that comes with hosting a global event. Dallas has received federal money to help prepare, including a $51.5 million FEMA security grant announced in March 2026 to support police, emergency response, cybersecurity, equipment, and event security operations.

The figure you referenced — $24.6 million — appears to relate to Dallas’s World Cup preparation funding in broader reporting, but the clearest widely reported federal security award for Dallas in recent coverage is the $51.5 million FEMA allocation. Coverage around the host-city funding picture also noted that U.S. World Cup host cities were pushing for a combined $625 million in federal support for security preparations.

In practical terms, the costs are shared across multiple layers: FIFA handles tournament administration and many competition-related obligations, federations cover their own internal team decisions, and governments at the federal, state, and city level help finance security, crowd control, transportation support, and emergency readiness. That means “who pays” depends on the specific line item, but for Dallas the biggest public costs are tied to keeping fans, teams, and venues safe.

So, the short answer is that FIFA pays for the tournament itself, but DFW taxpayers and public agencies also help pay for the infrastructure and security needed to host it. In Dallas, federal funding has played a major role in covering those readiness costs, with recent reporting highlighting a $51.5 million security grant and broader host-city funding needs.

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