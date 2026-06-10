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Of Course Spike Lee Would Have His Own Knicks Kicks

As the New York Knicks set off to bring the Big Apple a big win, superfan Spike Lee was gifted the perfect sneakers from Jordan Brand.

Published on June 10, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
Al Bello

The city of New York has been on a current wave of euphoria with the historic Eastern Conference winning streak displayed by the New York Knicks well into the NBA Finals.

Natives from borough to borough are wearing their best Knicks gear in support of a victory lap finish, and as expected it would be superstar superfan Spike Lee who would outdo them all with his own custom sneakers courtesy of Jordan Brand.

RELATED: Gotta Be The Shoes – Coolest Celebrity Sneaker Collaborations

Debuted while in his mainstay courtside seat during Game 3 on Monday (June 8), Spike’s bespoke Air Jordan 3 colorway pays tribute to his penchant for always having a balance of blue and orange. Similar to his classic pinstripe suit and signature Orange & Blue Skies tees, both hues get the primary treatment with the left incorporating a blue upper and orange taking over the right. The contrasting effect might be a bit bold for your average commuter, but the award-winning filmmaker did them justice to his eccentric style that always finds a way to tribute the Knicks.

While no word on an official release yet (or ever!), we can only hope these Spike Lee joints are a good luck charm to The Garden as his team sets off to bring it all the way home by week’s end.

See what the fans are saying on social media below about Spike Lee’s Knicks-themed Air Jordan 3:

1. At some point we gotta see Spike’s full collection

via @MitchellFxnesse

2. Spike Lee got some of the nastiest Jordan 3’s known to man on his feet

via @UncleNarco

3. White laces in the orange pair would’ve hit harder

via @Jay_Evrryday

4. Can’t wait for the shock drop (puts this into the universe! 🙌🏾)

via @Not_real7thltr

5. The soles shouldve been different and the orange stuff in front shouldve been blue on the other shoe. Still a fire shoe tho 🤭

via @Sofa_loaf_

6. I don’t think Spike has ever shown his shoe collection but I honestly don’t think anyone outside of maybe Ray Allen has better Jordan collection than him. He’s as vital to Jordan Brand success as anyone imo

via @ChampIAN_33

7. Them Jordan 3’s Spike Lee got on 🔥

via @jamescreeksw

8. Would love to see bolder colors on the 3’s going forward

via @jdkicks777

9. Fire, Mars 3’s 🔥🔥🔥

via @RaMadetheBeat

10. Spike Lee 3s was hard

via @yittielunch

Of Course Spike Lee Would Have His Own Knicks Kicks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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