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Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby have started exchanging shots online and neither of them plan on backing down.

Published on June 9, 2026
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DJ Akademiks
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DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby have started exchanging shots online and neither of them plan on backing down.

The latest round began after Wham was spotted filming a music video for an unreleased collab with EST Gee. In a snippet making rounds on the internet, the Atlanta rapper appeared to take direct aim at Akademiks.

“F*ck Akademiks that n*gga the feds.”

As expected, Big Ak wasn’t about to let that one slide. The media personality fired back almost immediately, using X to respond to Baby while also taking a jab at Atlanta’s rap scene.

“Half of Atlanta rappers documented on audio tape telling to cops including half of the n*ggas he still call ‘TWIN.’ Is this n*gga stupid.. If I’m the feds… Young Thug the lieutenant, I report to him.”

Not satisfied with just one response, Akademiks screenshotted his own tweet and shared it on Instagram, where he doubled down with even stronger words for the 4PF rapper.

“Tell that r*tarded n*gga @lilbaby this is my response to him. N*gga you can’t call no one the feds… fool you think we don’t got eyes and ears???”

Lil Baby has not responded to Ak’s latest rants. However, given the bloggers track record or never missing an opportunity to defend himself online, fans should know he’s far from over.

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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