Ladies Who Love WNBA

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Sideline Société Social Event for the Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces

LADDIIESS! If you are looking for a fun WNBA game-day experience in DFW, Sideline Société’s social event for the Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces is the kind of outing that blends basketball, community, and a lively group atmosphere. The Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces are playing at College Park Center in Arlington on June, 15 2026, at 7:00 pm and you’re invited!

What To Expect

At a Sideline Société event, guests can usually expect a curated group experience built around the game itself, plus extra opportunities to socialize and meet other fans. Because the Aces and Wings draw attention as major WNBA teams, this kind of event is ideal for content creation, networking, or a girls’ night out. The game context also matters: the Wings beat the Aces 95-87 in late May 2026, which adds even more excitement to get another WIN in!

Your Ticket Includes

• Game ticket for Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces – hospitality level, in section 201/202 to allow for easy access to our space.

• Early arena entry

• Access to an exclusive private event space

• Welcome drink

• Curated game-day bites

• Hosted Sideline Société experience

• Post-game on-court group photo & curated photo moments throughout the evening

Grab Tickets Here

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