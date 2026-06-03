15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B
15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B Who Are Unapologetically Themselves
- LGBTQ+ artists are breaking barriers and shaping the sound and culture of Hip-Hop and R&B.
- Artists like Queen Latifah, Janelle Monáe, and Frank Ocean have created space for open self-expression.
- These artists showcase the diversity of experiences and identities within the music industry.
Hip-Hop and R&B have always been about truth-telling. From speaking on social issues to celebrating identity, these genres have given artists a platform to share their stories on their own terms. To honor Pride Month and Black Music Month, a growing number of LGBTQ+ artists continue to push the culture forward while creating space for authenticity, visibility, and representation. Check out 15 LGBTQ+ artists in Hip-Hop and R&B who are unapologetically themselves inside.
According to the GRAMMYs, LGBTQ+ artists have helped reshape the sound and culture of Hip-Hop and R&B. They show the world that there is no one way to exist, create or thrive in music.
From rap pioneers and chart-topping superstars to underground innovators and genre-bending creatives, these artists are showing the next generation what it looks like to live openly and confidently.
Scroll for a list of LGBTQ+ artists in Hip-Hop and R&B who continue to inspire through their artistry and authenticity.
15 LGBTQ+ Hip-Hop and R&B Artists
1. Queen Latifah
A rap trailblazer whose impact extends far beyond music. Queen Latifah has long been celebrated for breaking barriers in entertainment and for LGBTQ+ visibility.
2. Da Brat
The first female solo rapper to earn a platinum album continues to thrive while openly sharing her life and marriage with fans.
3. Janelle Monáe
Known for blending Afrofuturism, funk, R&B, and activism, Monáe remains one of music’s most innovative voices.
4. Kehlani
The Grammy Award-winning artist continues to use both music and advocacy to connect with fans around the world.
5. Frank Ocean
Few artists have impacted modern R&B the way Frank Ocean has. His openness helped create space for a new generation of artists.
6. Young M.A
Known for her breakout hit “OOOUUU,” Young M.A continues to challenge expectations while remaining true to herself.
7. Saucy Santana
From social media personality to charting artist, Santana has become one of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices.
8. Lil Nas X
A cultural force who continues to redefine what mainstream success looks like for openly gay artists.
9. Big Freedia
A New Orleans icon whose influence can be heard across contemporary hip-hop and pop music.
10. Doechii
One of the biggest stars of her generation, Doechii continues to blend lyrical skill with fearless self-expression.
11. Kaytranada
The Grammy Award-winning producer has become one of the most influential names in modern R&B, hip-hop, and dance music.
12. Mykki Blanco
A groundbreaking artist whose work helped expand conversations around gender, identity, and hip-hop culture.
13. Jean Grae
An underground rap legend whose influence on lyricism and storytelling remains undeniable.
14. Me’shell Ndegeocello
A neo-soul pioneer who has spent decades pushing musical boundaries while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.
15. Isaiah Rashad
The Tennessee lyricist has continued to receive support from fans and peers while speaking openly about his sexuality and personal journey.
As Hip-Hop and R&B continue to evolve, these artists remind us that authenticity remains one of the culture’s most powerful forms of expression. Their stories, music, and visibility continue to make space for future generations to show up exactly as they are.
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15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B Who Are Unapologetically Themselves was originally published on hiphopwired.com