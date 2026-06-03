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Woman Removed From Dauphin County Casino After Winning Jackpot While on Lifetime Ban

A 69-year-old New Jersey woman was removed from Hollywood Casino in Dauphin County after authorities said she won a slot machine jackpot while on Pennsylvania’s lifetime self-exclusion list for gambling.

State police said the woman, from Asbury, New Jersey, had voluntarily placed herself on the lifetime ban list in 2019. Troopers were called to the casino in Grantville on Sunday and escorted her off the property.

Police said a non-traffic citation for trespassing will be filed.

The case also raises a larger question about what happens to winnings when a self-excluded gambler enters a casino anyway. Under Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board rules, “individuals who violate their self-exclusion terms will have any winnings confiscated and may receive a citation for criminal trespass.”

It was not immediately clear whether the woman was allowed to keep any of the jackpot money before she was removed.

Pennsylvania’s self-exclusion program allows people struggling with gambling addiction to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos for one year, five years or life. Those bans do not expire.

Woman Removed From Dauphin County Casino After Winning Jackpot While on Lifetime Ban was originally published on rnbphilly.com