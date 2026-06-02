Listen Live
Close
Trending
The Mavs Are Moving Out Of Downtown Dallas Read Full Story →
News

Samsung Moving U.S. Headquarters To Plano, Texas

Samsung is relocating its U.S. headquarters from New Jersey to Plano, Texas, bringing around 1,000 employees to North Texas.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Company location of Samsung
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Another major corporation is making the move to Plano, further solidifying North Texas as one of the nation’s fastest-growing business hubs.

Samsung Electronics America has announced plans to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Plano, Texas. The move comes less than a year after the company celebrated the grand opening of its new North American headquarters in New Jersey, highlighting how quickly Samsung’s strategic priorities have shifted.

According to Samsung, the relocation is part of a broader business transformation aimed at positioning the company for long-term growth and improving operational efficiency. By moving its headquarters to Texas, Samsung will be closer to its expanding semiconductor operations, including its long-standing chip manufacturing facility in Austin and its major semiconductor project in nearby Taylor. The company believes consolidating key operations in Texas will help streamline decision-making and strengthen collaboration across its U.S. businesses.

TRENDING: The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Early reports indicate that approximately 1,000 employees currently based in New Jersey could be affected by the move, with many expected to receive relocation opportunities to North Texas. Samsung has stated that it intends to complete the headquarters transition by the end of 2026 and will utilize its existing Plano campus as the center of its U.S. operations.

The announcement adds Samsung to a growing list of major corporations choosing Plano for significant investments and headquarters operations. One of the most notable examples is AT&T, which announced plans to relocate its global headquarters from downtown Dallas to a new corporate campus in Plano. The telecommunications giant plans to consolidate several North Texas offices into a new campus on Legacy Drive, with partial occupancy expected to begin in late 2028.

TRENDING: AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano: What It Means

As more Fortune 500 companies and global brands continue to invest in Plano and the surrounding North Texas region, the area is increasingly being recognized as a national center for technology, telecommunications, and semiconductor innovation. Samsung’s move is expected to further boost the region’s economic growth, job market, and reputation as a destination for major corporate headquarters.

Samsung Moving U.S. Headquarters To Plano, Texas was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

Hip-Hop Wired
White House Memorial Day

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Hip-Hop Wired
MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdani joins Eid al-Adha prayers in Bronx

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces COGE, Social Media Appreciates The DOGE Trolling

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Comments
10:43
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

1K Phew Talks Atlanta, Purpose and Trap Gospel

Comments
Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
Breaking News
22 Items

Breaking News

Local DFW News  |  tethomas

The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Comments
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Sports  |  Kirby Lozano

Home Sweet Home: Dallas Mavs at Valley View

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close