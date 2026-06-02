Samsung Moving U.S. Headquarters To Plano, Texas

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Another major corporation is making the move to Plano, further solidifying North Texas as one of the nation’s fastest-growing business hubs.

Samsung Electronics America has announced plans to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Plano, Texas. The move comes less than a year after the company celebrated the grand opening of its new North American headquarters in New Jersey, highlighting how quickly Samsung’s strategic priorities have shifted.

According to Samsung, the relocation is part of a broader business transformation aimed at positioning the company for long-term growth and improving operational efficiency. By moving its headquarters to Texas, Samsung will be closer to its expanding semiconductor operations, including its long-standing chip manufacturing facility in Austin and its major semiconductor project in nearby Taylor. The company believes consolidating key operations in Texas will help streamline decision-making and strengthen collaboration across its U.S. businesses.

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Early reports indicate that approximately 1,000 employees currently based in New Jersey could be affected by the move, with many expected to receive relocation opportunities to North Texas. Samsung has stated that it intends to complete the headquarters transition by the end of 2026 and will utilize its existing Plano campus as the center of its U.S. operations.

The announcement adds Samsung to a growing list of major corporations choosing Plano for significant investments and headquarters operations. One of the most notable examples is AT&T, which announced plans to relocate its global headquarters from downtown Dallas to a new corporate campus in Plano. The telecommunications giant plans to consolidate several North Texas offices into a new campus on Legacy Drive, with partial occupancy expected to begin in late 2028.

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As more Fortune 500 companies and global brands continue to invest in Plano and the surrounding North Texas region, the area is increasingly being recognized as a national center for technology, telecommunications, and semiconductor innovation. Samsung’s move is expected to further boost the region’s economic growth, job market, and reputation as a destination for major corporate headquarters.

Samsung Moving U.S. Headquarters To Plano, Texas was originally published on majic945.com