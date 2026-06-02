Source: Peacock / Love Island

Love Island USA Season 8 Premieres Tonight on Peacock

Love Island USA is back tonight with its Season 8 premiere, and fans can expect another summer of new beautiful couples, dramatic twists, and plenty of villa conversation. The new season premieres exclusively on Peacock on June 2, 2026, with episodes streaming at 8:00 PM CT.

What Time It Starts

The Season 8 premiere is scheduled to stream tonight on Peacock at 8:00 PM CT. After premiere week, the show follows its usual near-daily release pattern, with new episodes airing Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

What to Expect From Season 8

NBCUniversal says Season 8 follows the franchise’s familiar format, with new episodes airing six days a week during premiere week before settling into a five-night schedule. That means viewers can expect the usual mix of recouplings, arrivals, and shifting alliances right from the start.

Why Fans Care

The series is returning after a breakout Season 7 that drew massive viewership, which helps explain why interest in the premiere is so high. With a new cast and another summer villa setup, the opening episode is likely to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Sources

Peacock: Love Island USA Season 8 premiere information

NBCUniversal: Season 8 overview and release schedule

North Jersey: premiere date and air-time coverage

: premiere time confirmation