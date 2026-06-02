Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Love Island USA Season 8 Premieres Tonight on Peacock

Love Island USA is back tonight with its Season 8 premiere exclusively on Peacock on June 2, 2026, with episodes streaming at 8:00 PM CT.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Love Island
Source: Peacock / Love Island

Love Island USA Season 8 Premieres Tonight on Peacock

Love Island USA is back tonight with its Season 8 premiere, and fans can expect another summer of new beautiful couples, dramatic twists, and plenty of villa conversation. The new season premieres exclusively on Peacock on June 2, 2026, with episodes streaming at 8:00 PM CT.

What Time It Starts

The Season 8 premiere is scheduled to stream tonight on Peacock at 8:00 PM CT. After premiere week, the show follows its usual near-daily release pattern, with new episodes airing Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

What to Expect From Season 8

NBCUniversal says Season 8 follows the franchise’s familiar format, with new episodes airing six days a week during premiere week before settling into a five-night schedule. That means viewers can expect the usual mix of recouplings, arrivals, and shifting alliances right from the start.

Why Fans Care

The series is returning after a breakout Season 7 that drew massive viewership, which helps explain why interest in the premiere is so high. With a new cast and another summer villa setup, the opening episode is likely to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Sources

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

Hip-Hop Wired
White House Memorial Day

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Hip-Hop Wired
MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdani joins Eid al-Adha prayers in Bronx

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces COGE, Social Media Appreciates The DOGE Trolling

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Comments
10:43
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

1K Phew Talks Atlanta, Purpose and Trap Gospel

Comments
Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
21 Items
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Comments
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Sports  |  Kirby Lozano

Home Sweet Home: Dallas Mavs at Valley View

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close