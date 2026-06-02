A New Raedio Era

Raedio is a label, culture platform, and discovery engine for underrepresented artists.

Raedio expands Issa Rae's Hoorae Media ecosystem, integrating music, film, TV, and podcasts.

Raedio aims to elevate diverse voices and shape how audiences discover new music.

Source: Courtesy / Megan Sumpton

Issa Rae’s Raedio: what it is

Issa Rae has built more than a production company — Raedio is Issa Rae’s “audio everywhere” company, built as a music and audio brand that works across record label services, publishing, music supervision, podcasts, events, and creative sync. It launched in 2019 as a partnership with Atlantic Records, with the goal of spotlighting emerging artists and connecting music to film, TV, and other entertainment projects. Since launching, Raedio is now backed by Def Jam, and has grown into a multi-faceted platform with label services, publishing, music supervision, creative sync, and original audio projects.

At its core, Raedio is part label, part culture platform, and part discovery engine for new talent. Over time, it has expanded beyond just releasing music and now includes podcast and audio content initiatives as well.

Why people care

Raedio matters because it reflects Issa Rae’s broader creative mission: building a lane for underrepresented artists while shaping how audiences discover music. The company has been described as a place to elevate emerging voices, especially women and people of color, through both releases and sync opportunities.

It also connects naturally to Issa Rae’s larger Hoorae Media ecosystem, which lets music, film, TV, and podcasts work together under one creative umbrella. That makes Raedio less like a traditional label and more like a modern media brand.

Where to check it out

If someone wants to follow Raedio directly, the best places to start are its official pages and streaming/podcast links. The company’s Instagram bio describes it as a label, publishing, music supervision, creative sync, podcasts, and events hub.

Here are useful links for readers:

Timeline

Here’s a simple timeline:

Year What happened 2019 Raedio launched as a joint venture with Atlantic Records. 2020 Issa’s Raedio Show appeared on Apple Music. 2022 Raedio announced a multi-project Audible deal for original podcasts. 2022 Raedio and Google launched the Raedio Creators Program. 2023 Raedio signed a multi-year partnership with Def Jam Recordings. 2024 Raedio continued signing new talent, including producer ThankGod4Cody and artists Jae Stephens and GAWD.

Thank you, Issa

Raedio is Issa Rae’s proof that music discovery can live beyond the traditional record label model. That reminds us that the focus is to be around culture, representation, and the way Issa has turned audio into a bigger creative platform.