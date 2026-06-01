Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist
Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist
Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist
RAMMY-nominated artist Bryson Tiller is officially bringing The Neo Trapsoul Tour to the Indianapolis area this fall with a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, October 2, 2026. The tour will also feature special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 5.
Since Tiller has built one of the strongest catalogs in modern R&B, we started thinking about what the perfect Indianapolis setlist could look like if he blended the nostalgia of TRAPSOUL with fan favorites and newer records.
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Attention
Sorry Not Sorry
Let Em’ Know
Run Me Dry
Whatever She Wants
Outside
Ciao!
Inhale
Right My Wrongs
Always Forever
Honey
Somethin Tells Me
Don’t Get Too High
Years Go By
Wild Thoughts
Been That Way
Calypso
Exchange
Don’t
Exchange (Extended Outro)
Whether you’re a day-one TRAPSOUL fan or you’ve been rocking with Bryson Tiller’s newer music, there’s no doubt this show is shaping up to be one of the biggest R&B concerts to hit the Indianapolis area this year. We’ll find out the official setlist when he takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center on October 2, but until then, these are the songs we’re hoping make the cut.
What song are you most excited to hear live? Let us know on the HOT 100.9 social media pages.
Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist was originally published on hot1009.com