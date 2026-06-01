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Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist

Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist

he tour will also feature special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 5.

Published on June 1, 2026
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One
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Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist

RAMMY-nominated artist Bryson Tiller is officially bringing The Neo Trapsoul Tour to the Indianapolis area this fall with a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, October 2, 2026. The tour will also feature special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 5.

Since Tiller has built one of the strongest catalogs in modern R&B, we started thinking about what the perfect Indianapolis setlist could look like if he blended the nostalgia of TRAPSOUL with fan favorites and newer records.

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Attention

Sorry Not Sorry

Let Em’ Know

Run Me Dry

Whatever She Wants

Outside

Ciao!

Inhale

Right My Wrongs

Always Forever

Honey

Somethin Tells Me

Don’t Get Too High

Years Go By

Wild Thoughts

Been That Way

Calypso

Exchange

Don’t

Exchange (Extended Outro)

Whether you’re a day-one TRAPSOUL fan or you’ve been rocking with Bryson Tiller’s newer music, there’s no doubt this show is shaping up to be one of the biggest R&B concerts to hit the Indianapolis area this year. We’ll find out the official setlist when he takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center on October 2, but until then, these are the songs we’re hoping make the cut.

What song are you most excited to hear live? Let us know on the HOT 100.9 social media pages.

Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist was originally published on hot1009.com

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