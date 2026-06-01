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Inside Keke Palmer’s Family-Filled LA Home

Inside Keke Palmer’s Real-Life ‘Full House’: The Family-Filled LA Home She Calls Her Sanctuary

Published on June 1, 2026
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Keke Palmer is giving fans a glimpse at her home with some help from Architectural Digest.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

We already know Keke has a killer personal style, so it’s no surprise that her Los Angeles home represents that same individuality.

The I Love Boosters star opened up her home for Architectural Digest, likening her living situation to an iconic sitcom from the ’90s.

“My house is kind of like Full House, except instead of three uncles, we’ve got three aunts,” Palmer told the magazine in April 2025. “I wanted it to have that kind of vibe, but to be luxury, too. The value supports the people in it.”

She shares the home with her three-year-old son, Leodis, her two sisters, and their kids. Keke has been busier than ever over the past few years, which is one big reason she wants her home to feel like a retreat.

“It was really about making the place feel calming, supportive, and homey,” she said.

“I think at the end of the day, this home is a reflection of Keke. It’s grounded, expressive, and effortlessly warm,” Michele Booth of Rylston Road Interiors said. She, along with fellow designer Anna Viola, worked to realize Palmer’s vision in just eight months. “Our goal was to create a space that feels as dynamic and layered as she is, while still being a sanctuary where she can fully relax with her friends and her family.”

AD asked Palmer if working with filmmaker Boots Riley, who has always been very vocally anti-capitalist, changed the way she looked at all the stuff that can accumulate in one’s home, especially with a child. But, according to Keke, she’s always had a grip on reality, in that aspect.

“I think I’ve always had a very realistic relationship with consumerism,” Palmer says. “Meaning that I like things, and I like getting things, but I never felt like having things was an explanation of my value. I never externalized, which I think is the problem sometimes: not that you just want things, but you feel like you need these things to make you feel like you—to make you feel like you’re worth something.”

Check out all of the photos from Keke’s house tour here.

Inside Keke Palmer’s Real-Life ‘Full House’: The Family-Filled LA Home She Calls Her Sanctuary was originally published on bossip.com

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