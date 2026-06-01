Former Colt, Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Dies at 93

Berry, who played as a split end for the Baltimore Colts from 1955-1967, led the NFL in various receiving categories and was invited to six Pro Bowls.

His family said on Monday that he died on May 25.

As a player, the split end might mostly be remembered for his performance in “The Greatest Game Ever Played” — the 1958 NFL Championship Game, which is widely used as the mark for the rise of the NFL’s popularity. Berry caught 12 passes — a championship game record that stood until 2014 — for 178 yards and a touchdown as the Colts beat the New York Giants 23-17 in the first sudden-death game in NFL history.

He later served as head coach of the New England Patriots from 1984-1989.

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He won his second NFL championship the following season with the Colts. During that season, he led the NFL in receptions (66), receiving yards (959) and receiving TDs (14) — one of just six players to lead those categories in a single season outright.

Playing a 12-game schedule, Berry caught 74 passes for 1,298 yards in 1960. Only three other NFL players topped 50 receptions that season.

He is a member of the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team as one of the best players of the NFL’s first 75 years and a unanimous selection to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team as one of the best players of the NFL’s first 100 years. Berry’s #82 was retired by the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon released the following statement.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we extend our condolences to the family of Colts legend Raymond Berry, who passed away last week. In NFL history, there are only a handful of players who we can say truly changed the sport. Raymond Berry is one of the few names on that list.

As a player during a historic era of Colts football, Raymond redefined the standard for what a wide receiver could and should be. He set records, was selected to multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, and retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions. One of his most memorable moments came during the 1958 NFL Championship, when he had a career day on the field in the ‘Greatest Game Ever Played.’

Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL.

More than anything, Raymond was devoted to his faith and his family. We’re grateful his family was able to be with him at the end, and we hope they know Colts fans and all fans of the NFL share their sadness today,” said Irsay-Gordon.