Source: (Photo by Indiana DNR.)

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers recovered a teenager’s body from a LaGrange County lake Sunday evening.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded around 5 p.m. to a reported drowning at Witmer Lake, near State Road 9 and East 700 South. Investigators say the 16-year-old boy from Millersburg jumped off a boat into the water and never resurfaced. Other passengers jumped in to find him but were unsuccessful.

Conservation officers found the boy around 8:15 p.m. and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“We would just like to remind the public that wearing a lifejacket is very important,” Indiana Conservation Officer with the DNR Law Enforcement, Gannery Htoo, said. “We encourage everyone to wear their lifejacket whenever they’re around waterways.”

Officers are still investigating the incident.

Boy Found Dead After Drowning in Lake in LaGrange County was originally published on wibc.com