Opal’s Walk For Freedom With Men Who Care

Source: Radio one / Urban One

On Friday, June 19th, Dr. Opal Lee will complete her annual 2.5-mile walk to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas.

Register Here

Now a national holiday, Juneteenth celebrates the freedom gained when slavery was abolished all across the country. Unity Unlimited and Ms. Opal continue her walks to educate the nation on the importance of understanding that freedom is for everyone.

The run will began at 9AM, located at will rodgers square (3401 West Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth Tx, 76107)

Join a team or create a team by registering today and starting a team. Then ask your family and friends to join you in Fort Worth’s renown cultural district for a day of unity and fun.

We have a limited number of seats for our senior citizens and mobility challenged. Be sure to register to ride the shuttles that will follow the walkers.

Finally, you may not want to walk, but still want to enjoy the day of freedom with great live music and community engagement. Purchase a spectator ticket and T-shirt separately and join in the fun at Will Rogers Square.

scheduled for June 19, 2026, is led by Dr. Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” whose walking campaign helped secure Juneteenth’s designation as a federal holiday in 2021. Participants will walk 2.5 miles, symbolizing the 2.5 years between the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and its enforcement in Texas.

The 2026 Walk advances Unity Unlimited’s 50 States Initiative, a long-term effort to establish at least one branded Opal’s Walk for Freedom in every state by 2030.

“When I began walking, it was to remind people that freedom was delayed—but never denied,” Lee said. “Walking together reminds us that justice requires action.”

Upcoming host cities for 2026 include Fort Worth, TX, and Washington, DC, which will serve as flagship locations, along with Cincinnati, OH; Los Angeles, CA; Birmingham, AL; Honolulu, HI; Evanston, IL; Detroit, MI; Grants Pass, OR; and St. Paul, MN.No additional host cities will be added this year, though nominations for future years are being accepted through the registration platform.

The walk is supported by national and local partners, including Start 2 Finish Event Management, Detroit Choice Events, JARK 1 Entertainment, The Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and others.

A virtual walk option allows participants to take part from anywhere in the world.

“Opal’s Walk for Freedom is a national act of remembrance and responsibility,” said Dione Sims, founder and CEO of Unity Unlimited. “Walking together reinforces our shared commitment to justice and unity.”