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Everything You Might've Missed at Roots Picnic 2026

Roots Picnic 2026 Recap: Jay-Z’s Performance for the Ages, Erykah Badu Shines

Published on June 1, 2026
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2026 Roots Picnic
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Roots Picnic 2026 Recap: Jay-Z’s Performance for the Ages, Erykah Badu Shines

PHILADELPHIA — Roots Picnic 2026 hit the Belmont Plateau this weekend with the kind of star power and hometown energy that has made the festival one of Philadelphia’s signature music events, but this year the conversation quickly centered on one man: Jay-Z.

The annual festival, hosted by The Roots, with standout performances from Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Brandy, De La Soul and T.I. But Saturday night belonged to Jay-Z, who made a rare public performance and delivered a set for Philly never to forget.

Backed by The Roots, Jay-Z ran through a career-spanning setlist that included “U Don’t Know,” “Empire State of Mind,” “Can I Live,” “The Story of OJ,” “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Public Service Announcement.”

He also leaned into the Roc-A-Fella and State Property legacy, bringing out Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Young Gunz, Bilal, Jazmine Sullivan and Meek Mill in one of the weekend’s biggest displays of Philadelphia-New York rap crossover history.

Yet the most talked-about moment came near the start of the performance, when Jay-Z delivered an untitled acapella freestyle that multiple outlets reported was aimed at several figures from across hip-hop and his own history. Billboard described the freestyle as targeting Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash and more, while social media reactions quickly expanded the list of perceived targets to include Kanye West as well. 

Still, the performance was not built on controversy alone. Variety described it as a “historic return to the stage,” noting how Jay-Z brought “New York flair to Philly while honoring some of its most viable artists.”1 That balance mattered. At Belmont Plateau, in front of a crowd that came for both nostalgia and spectacle, Jay-Z managed to make the set feel rooted in legacy without turning it into a museum piece.

Erykah Badu closed Roots Picnic 2026 with a striking, genre-bending performance that blended live instrumentation with Alchemist-backed production, delivering songs including “Appletree,” “On & On,” “I Want You,” and “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop).” Her set stood out as one of the festival’s most distinctive moments, pairing her surreal stage presence with a clear-eyed run through both classic material and fan favorites.

But by weekend’s end, the headline was unmistakable. Roots Picnic 2026 was a celebration of Black music, Philadelphia culture and festival tradition. It was also the site of Jay-Z’s thunderous return — one that gave the crowd hits, guests, history and enough lyrical smoke to dominate the hip-hop conversation long after the lights went down.

Check out our favorite 2026 Roots Picnic moments below!

2026 Roots Picnic
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Roots Picnic 2026 Recap: Jay-Z’s Performance for the Ages, Erykah Badu Shines was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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