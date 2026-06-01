Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Rapper Boosie Badazz is facing a felony charge in Harris County after authorities say he allegedly assaulted a security guard during an incident at a downtown Houston nightclub over Memorial Day weekend.

LOCAL: Riders Trapped on Galveston Roller Coaster

LOCAL: Houston To Celebrate DJ Michael Watts’ Legacy During Watts Day 2026

According to court records obtained by FOX 26 Houston, Boosie, whose legal name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault. Prosecutors allege the rapper used the glass base of a hookah to strike a security guard in the back of the head during an altercation at a nightclub on Main Street.

Investigators say the incident happened around closing time on May 24. Court documents state the confrontation began when a security guard refused to allow a woman to use the restroom as the club was shutting down for the night. As the woman was being escorted out of the venue, she reportedly dropped some of her belongings. Authorities say the security guard bent down to help pick up the items when he was suddenly struck from behind.

The victim told police he immediately felt blood running down his face and turned to see Boosie allegedly holding a broken glass hookah base. The security guard was transported for medical treatment and reportedly required eight staples to close the wound on his head.

As of Monday morning, Boosie had not been arrested in connection with the case. Court records indicate he is expected to appear in Harris County court at 9 a.m. Authorities have not released additional details about the incident, and it remains unclear whether the rapper’s legal team has responded to the allegations.

This is a developing story.

Boosie Faces Felony Charge in Houston Nightclub Attack was originally published on theboxhouston.com