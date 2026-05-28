Lil Scrappy Talks New Era, The Committee & Mama Dee’s Viral Pop-Up With Moran The Man At Birthday Bash XXX

Scrappy grateful to still be relevant in a new era of music

Building a new crew, The Committee, to help emerging artists succeed

Mama Dee steals the show with her energetic 'Nuck If You Buck' dance

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Lil Scrappy Salutes A New Chapter At Birthday Bash XXX

Backstage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, Moran The Man linked up with Lil Scrappy, introducing him as the “Prince of the South” and the guy who once had everybody ready to fight. Scrappy laughed it off, saying he sees himself more as a self-defense person than anything else. He described being at this sold-out 30th anniversary as a blessing and said it feels like he is moving with a whole new energy this year. After pulling up on Moran and DJ Holiday earlier with new music and fresh vibes, he admitted it almost feels like he is a new artist again.

Grateful To Still Be Wanted In A New Era

Scrappy reflected on how far he has come since first breaking into the game. He said he uses the word “survive” on purpose, because he came in alongside people who are no longer here, or that fans no longer want to hear or see. For him, the fact that people still want to see him and that he can walk around and feel the love, even in a new time and new day, is something he does not take lightly. That gratitude fuels his push to keep dropping new music and staying tapped in with Atlanta’s current wave.

Building The Committee And Helping New Artists Win

These days, Scrappy is not just focused on his own catalog; he is also putting on new talent through his crew, The Committee. With artists like DeDaProblem, Swill The Player, Frankie Lou and Mo Pain, he is building a new wave around him. Scrappy pointed out that he has helped artists before, mentioning Crime Mob and 24Hrs, and said there are people he has assisted who were never even signed to him. He believes the gift God gave him is not meant to be held just for himself. By spreading opportunity, he hopes there will be less robbing, fewer broke people and a stronger community overall.

Mama Dee’s Surprise “Nuck If You Buck” Moment

Moran also had to ask about a wild recent moment: Mama Dee popping out on stage with Crime Mob, dancing with Diamond to “Nuck If You Buck.” Scrappy insisted he had nothing to do with it and said he was simply walking on stage like he always does on tour when he noticed Bow Wow and others looking at him and trying not to laugh. At first he thought something was wrong with his outfit, then he looked up and saw his mom on stage. He called Mama Dee a wild lady who still thinks she is in her 20s and said you have to let her do her. He also shouted out her upcoming food truck, set to hit the city in June around FIFA events.

As the interview wrapped, Scrappy reminded fans that he has new music out now, including “Smackin’ It,” and thanked DJ Holiday and Hot 107.9, the first station to ever play him.

Lil Scrappy Talks New Era, The Committee & Mama Dee’s Viral Pop-Up With Moran The Man At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com