Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

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Soulja Boy Taps In With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Backstage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, Kyle Santillian, Lore’l and The Morning Hustle crew linked up with a guest who needs no introduction: Soulja Boy. Live from the sold-out show, he pulled up full of energy, ready to rock the stage and turn Atlanta all the way up. He told the team he was feeling good and locked in on bringing the city the classics they came to hear. For Soulja Boy, the night was about celebrating history while reminding fans why he calls himself “the first rapper to do everything.”

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Bringing The Classics Back To The Bash

When asked what the first thing he was going to do on the Birthday Bash stage would be, Soulja Boy kept it simple: turn up. He said he knows the city is ready for the records that changed the game, so he planned to run the classics and let the crowd go crazy. Having performed at Birthday Bash before, he talked about how the love from Atlanta “hits different” every time. To still be part of the show all these years later, especially at such a milestone year, is something he calls a blessing.

From Early Controversy To Samples And Respect

The Morning Hustle also revisited the early days, when there was controversy over whether people respected the music he was making. Now, Soulja Boy said he feels vindicated seeing a new generation of stars sampling his songs and taking them back onto the Billboard charts. He shouted out GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Latto as examples of artists flipping his work and doing their thing. Watching that evolution, he said, makes it clear that the impact of his sound is still being felt.

On Comebacks, Consistency And Day Ones

The conversation shifted to comebacks and longevity, with Soulja Boy insisting that anybody can make a comeback if they stay consistent. He believes a lot of people fall off because they give up, but if you keep going, there is always another moment. Before hitting the stage, he sent love to his day one fans who have been rocking with him from the start. With 2026 “going crazy” in his words, he promised they are about to turn up once again at Birthday Bash XXX.

Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com