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Hooper James Shines At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX

Hooper James Shines As Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Athlete of the Mic Winner

Hooper James hits the big stage at Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX after winning the coveted Athlete of the Mic.

Published on May 24, 2026
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Backstage at Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX, rising artist Hooper James is still soaking in the moment after being named this year’s Athlete of the Mic winner. The Atlanta hip hop staple turned all the way up for its 30th year, and Hooper’s performance proved he was ready for the big stage energy. Interviewed backstage by Hot 107.9’s Miasia Symone, Hooper shared how it feels to take home the title and step into one of the city’s biggest spotlight moments.

RELATED: The South Got Somethin’ To Say: Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX
RELATED: Daysha Taylor Owns Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Stage As Who’s Hot Winner

Ready For The Big Stage

When asked if performing on such a major stage was intimidating, Hooper didn’t hesitate. He explained that he has performed in front of a lot of crowds in a lot of different spaces and knows exactly what he brings to the table. That experience fuels his confidence, and at Birthday Bash 30 he was focused on showing everyone who he is rather than being nervous. His energetic performance made it clear why he stood out in the Athlete of the Mic competition.

Inspired By Real Life

Instead of pointing to one specific artist or celebrity as his main influence, Hooper said his inspiration comes from real-world experiences. Day-to-day moments, relationships, and situations he goes through as a human all feed into his music and story. He credits the life he lives and the people around him for shaping his perspective and art. That authenticity is part of what connected with the Birthday Bash crowd and judges.

Message To Emerging Artists

Hooper also had a word for other emerging artists trying to break through. He believes that winning only really matters if you “win correctly,” which to him means loving what you do. You can chase opportunities and success, he explained, but if you don’t truly want it internally, the win won’t feel real. His advice is to make sure you genuinely enjoy the craft, because he has fun every time he touches the stage – and that joy showed at Birthday Bash 30.

Where To Follow Hooper James

Fans who discovered him through the Athlete of the Mic competition can keep up with Hooper James on social media. He’s active on Instagram at Hooper James Official and on TikTok as It’s Hooper James, continuing to share his journey beyond the Birthday Bash stage.

Hooper James Shines As Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Athlete of the Mic Winner was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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