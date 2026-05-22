Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend In Dallas
Best Memorial Day Weekend Events In Dallas
Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas is shaping up to be one of the biggest weekends of the season, packed with exciting events, live entertainment, outdoor experiences, and celebrations happening all across the Metroplex.
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Whether you’re looking for rooftop parties, music festivals, family-friendly activities, food events, poolside vibes, or ways to honor the meaning of the holiday, Dallas has something for everyone to enjoy during the long weekend. From downtown hotspots to neighborhood block parties.
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locals and visitors alike will have plenty of opportunities to kick off summer in style. No matter your vibe day parties, concerts, brunches, cultural events, or outdoor adventures this guide highlights some of the best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day Weekend.
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Pure Social Block Party
Rooftop Pool Party
Frisco,TX
Sunday May 24,2026
Rooftop Pool Party | 4pm to 9pm
Too $hort
Live at Stone Water
Urban Social
Day party & crawfish boil
THE PAMOJA EXPERIENCE
Headlined by Dj Shinski, Dj Sunny Sistuki , Dj Peddie , Dj Jash, Dj Queen Agnes & Mc Njugush
Vice Park
Elevated rooftop pool party
The Rayleigh Underground
All white party with Larenz Tate
90s & 2000s R&B / Hip Hop Pool Party
Memorial Weekend Day Party Experience for the grown & sexy
White Lies
Wear WHITE & put your biggest lie on your shirt.
Cactus Social
Dress to impress and celebrate Memorial Day Weekend the right way in Dallas.
Fusion Vibes
See Ecool live in Dallas
W Hotel
2 annual pool party
Upperechelon
Live performance from Boston Richey
Backyard social
The ultimate day party
HeadQuarters Dallas
$1 WELLS 9PM-11PM
Nowhere
8pm-2am 2826 Elm St, Dallas Texas
TGIFS
Live performance by Tahjaee
My Hideaway Dallas
Sunday May 24th starting at 5pm
Best Memorial Day Weekend Events In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com