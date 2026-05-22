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Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend In Dallas

Best Memorial Day Weekend Events In Dallas

Discover the best Memorial Day weekend events and things to do in Dallas from block parties to pool parties and performances

Published on May 22, 2026
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friends toasting cocktails in neon nightclub party atmosphere with red lighting
Source: bambam kumar jha / Getty

Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas is shaping up to be one of the biggest weekends of the season, packed with exciting events, live entertainment, outdoor experiences, and celebrations happening all across the Metroplex.

TRENDING: Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Whether you’re looking for rooftop parties, music festivals, family-friendly activities, food events, poolside vibes, or ways to honor the meaning of the holiday, Dallas has something for everyone to enjoy during the long weekend. From downtown hotspots to neighborhood block parties.

TRENDING: Pure Social Memorial Weekend Block Party

locals and visitors alike will have plenty of opportunities to kick off summer in style. No matter your vibe day parties, concerts, brunches, cultural events, or outdoor adventures this guide highlights some of the best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day Weekend.

TRENDING: Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule

Pure Social Block Party

Buy your tickets here

Rooftop Pool Party

Frisco,TX
Sunday May 24,2026
Rooftop Pool Party | 4pm to 9pm

Too $hort

Live at Stone Water

Urban Social

Day party & crawfish boil

THE PAMOJA EXPERIENCE

Headlined by Dj Shinski, Dj Sunny Sistuki , Dj Peddie , Dj Jash, Dj Queen Agnes & Mc Njugush 

 Vice Park 

Elevated rooftop pool party

The Rayleigh Underground

All white party with Larenz Tate

90s & 2000s R&B / Hip Hop Pool Party

Memorial Weekend Day Party Experience for the grown & sexy

White Lies

Wear WHITE & put your biggest lie on your shirt.

Cactus Social

Dress to impress and celebrate Memorial Day Weekend the right way in Dallas.

Fusion Vibes

See Ecool live in Dallas

W Hotel

2 annual pool party

Upperechelon

Live performance from Boston Richey

Backyard social

The ultimate day party

HeadQuarters Dallas

$1 WELLS 9PM-11PM

Nowhere

8pm-2am 2826 Elm St, Dallas Texas

TGIFS

Live performance by Tahjaee

My Hideaway Dallas

Sunday May 24th starting at 5pm 

Best Memorial Day Weekend Events In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

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