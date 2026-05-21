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AMBER Alert Issued for 6‑Month‑Old Hammond Girl

AMBER Alert for 6‑Month‑Old Indy Girl Canceled

Anyone with information should call Hammond police at 219‑852‑6357.

Published on May 21, 2026
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STATEWIDE –An AMBER Alert issued early Thursday for a missing 6‑month‑old girl from Hammond has been canceled.

The alert was first issued after Devaeyah Lucas‑Bell was reported missing around 4:20 a.m. Investigators said she had black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Police believed she was with 31‑year‑old Deandry Sabbs, who was thought to be driving a gray four‑door Nissan sedan with Illinois plates.

Indiana State Police announced the alert was canceled around 8 a.m. No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information can still contact the Hammond Police Department at 219‑852‑6357 or call 911.

AMBER Alert for 6‑Month‑Old Indy Girl Canceled was originally published on wibc.com

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