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Rest, Reset, and Reclaim Your Wellness: The Imani B. Strategy

Published on May 8, 2026
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Rest, Reset, and Reclaim Your Wellness: The Imani B. Strategy
Source: R1 / R1

Stress manifests physically if not addressed. Explore intentional rest and community connection with Imani B, an experimental producer and creative strategist. Learn to carve out space for yourself, prioritize wellness, and navigate fight-or-flight responses. #RestAndReset #WellnessJourney #CommunityBuilding #StressManagement #SelfCare

Watch the full interview below!

Rest, Reset, and Reclaim Your Wellness: The Imani B. Strategy was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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