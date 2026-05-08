Listen Live
Close
Local

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To 'I Lov...

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To ‘I Love You Goodbye – The Healing Out Loud Tour’ Finale

He said the album came from a deeply personal place and was created during a difficult season in his life, after heartbreak and a torn Achilles left him sidelined and forced to sit with his emotions.

Published on May 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trevor Jackson: I Love You, Goodbye. The Healing Out Loud Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
Source: Terence Rushin / Getty

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To ‘I Love You Goodbye – The Healing Out Loud Tour’ Finale

Trevor Jackson brought his I Love You Goodbye tour full circle with a stop in Indianapolis, the 10th and final date of the run, and before taking the stage, he sat down with B Swift on Hot 100.9 for a heartfelt conversation about music, healing, and home.

Jackson described the tour as the most vulnerable and honest chapter of his career.

He said the album came from a deeply personal place and was created during a difficult season in his life, after heartbreak and a torn Achilles left him sidelined and forced to sit with his emotions.

What began as a way to process pain turned into a project that has now connected powerfully with fans across the country.

RELATED | More On Trevor Jackson On Hot 100.9

When asked about his favorite cities on the tour, Jackson shouted out Atlanta, Cleveland, and New York, while making it clear that every stop brought something special.

Still, ending in Indianapolis carried extra meaning.

As an Indiana native, he spoke with pride about always wanting to represent his city well and said hometown love means the most.

Jackson also shared that fans coming to the show at Turntable in Broad Ripple could expect more than a basic set.

With a full band and a wide range of music, he promised a real experience. Doors opened at 7 p.m. for the hometown finale.

He closed the interview with a message that matched the spirit of the album and tour: live free, love people, be kind, and trust God.

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To ‘I Love You Goodbye – The Healing Out Loud Tour’ Finale was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Athletics v Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Rededicates Street For Tupac Shakur

Hip-Hop Wired

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Dana White Out For "Glazing" Donald Trump During Breakfast Club Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show

Sean Duffy Slammed For New "Tone Deaf" Family Reality Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity Kids  |  Kerbi Lynn

Congratulations! T.I. & Tiny’s Baby Boy Major Harris Graduates From High School With Honors

Comment
Detailed close-up of a freight train
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Texas Heat and a Locked Train Car End in a Tragedy Nobody Saw Coming

Comment
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Matchup Announced

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close