Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened

Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened

Published on May 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bun B, Good Morning H-Town
Source: Good Morning H-Town / 979TheBox

Bun B Bringing UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty To Life For One Special Night

Bun B is preparing a major tribute event honoring the 30th anniversary of UGK’s legendary album Ridin’ Dirty, and fans can expect a night full of nostalgia, storytelling, and classic Southern rap energy.

The one night only celebration is set for Saturday, August 1 at Smart Financial Centre, where Bun B and a lineup of special guests will perform the iconic album in sequence. Songs like “Good Stuff” and “Pinky Ring” are expected to be performed live for the first time ever or for the first time in decades. Guest performers will also step in for verses originally delivered by the late Pimp C and Houston rap legend Mr. 3-2.

While stopping by Good Morning H-Town, Bun B shared a powerful story about Tupac Shakur discovering UGK shortly before his untimely death. Bun reflected on how much respect Tupac had for what UGK was building and how their influence was beginning to reach far beyond the South. Moments like that continue to remind fans just how impactful UGK’s music became, not only in Texas, but across hip hop culture as a whole.

Check out the clip below of Bun speaking on Tupac hearing Ridin’ Dirty for the first time.

Three decades later, Ridin’ Dirty is still considered one of the greatest rap albums ever made, helping define the sound and storytelling of Southern hip hop while influencing generations of artists that followed. For Houston and UGK fans alike, this celebration feels bigger than a concert. It feels like history coming back to life.

Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdami, Gov. Hochul And NYPD Commissioner Make Safety Announcement

NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

Hip-Hop Wired
The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris

The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

Comment
24 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cocktails List

Comment
News  |  Weso

GloRilla’s Sister Drops Diss Track Amid Family Drama

Comment
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

How to Become A (Dominating) WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson’s Success Playbook

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close