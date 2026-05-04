M.I.A. Gets Booed in Dallas, Kid Cudi Says “You Gotta Go”

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Whew, Dallas said NOT TODAY.

Over the weekend at Dos Equis Pavilion, things got real awkward, real fast when M.I.A. hit the stage opening for Kid Cudi on his Rebel Ragers Tour—and the vibe? Immediately off.

Instead of just giving the people what they came for, M.I.A. went into a full-on rant, telling the crowd, “I’ve been canceled for many reasons… I never thought it would be for being a brown Republican voter.” Baby… the boos started rolling in.

And it didn’t stop there.

She tried to joke about a song called “Illegal,” then told the crowd, “Some of you could be in the audience.” Yeah… that DEFINITELY didn’t land in a city as diverse as Dallas. More boos. More confusion. More side-eyes.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At one point, she tried to backtrack, saying she herself was “illegal” and blaming visa issues with her team—but by then? Crowd was already checked out. Reports say she cut her set short after performing “Paper Planes” and dipped.

And if you thought that was messy… it gets worse.

By May 4, Cudi took to Instagram and made it official: M.I.A. is off the tour. Period. He said he already made it clear he didn’t want anything offensive at his shows, and after getting flooded with complaints from fans, he pulled the plug.

Now THAT’S how you protect your crowd.

The Rebel Ragers Tour is still rolling through 30 cities with acts like Big Boi still on the lineup—but one thing about Dallas? If the energy off, we gone let you know real quick.

And clearly… we did.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack