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Dave Chappelle Considering A Chappelle Show Return

Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle mulls reviving his beloved Chappelle Show after years off the air.

Published on April 18, 2026
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Dave Chappelle might be getting ready to run it back with one of the coldest comedy shows ever made. In a recent interview, Chappelle said he’s actually thinking about bringing back Chappelle’s Show — something a lot of fans never thought they’d hear.

Back in the early 2000s, the show was must-watch TV. From legendary skits to bold takes on race, politics, and everyday life, it had the whole culture tuned in. When Chappelle walked away in 2005, it shocked the world and left folks wondering what could’ve been.

Now years later, with streaming bigger than ever and comedy moving different, Chappelle seems more open to revisiting the classic. Nothing official has been announced yet, but just hearing him mention it got social media talking heavy.

If Chappelle’s Show really comes back, best believe the culture gonna be watching.

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