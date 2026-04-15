Family of Influencer Ashlee Jenae Demands Answers in Overseas Death

Source: filo / Getty

The family of Ashly Robinson, known online as Ashlee Jenae, is demanding answers after her sudden death during a trip to Tanzania. The 31-year-old influencer died on April 9 while staying at a resort in Zanzibar, and her parents say they refuse to accept silence from investigators.

Authorities in Tanzania found Robinson unresponsive in her hotel room and later confirmed her death. Police have begun investigating the case and have considered the possibility of suicide, but her family continues to challenge that narrative.

Robinson’s parents, including her father Harry Robinson, have traveled to Washington, D.C., in an effort to get help from U.S. officials. They say they have struggled to get clear information from authorities overseas and want transparency about what led to their daughter’s death.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Investigators have also questioned Robinson’s fiancé, Joe McCann, who was with her on the trip. Officials confiscated his passport while they continue their inquiry, although they have not charged him with any crime. Reports indicate that the couple argued hours before her death, and hotel staff separated them into different accommodations.

Robinson’s mother, Yolanda Denise Endres, says the family has not received any confirmed findings from investigators. She insists that key details remain unclear and questions the lack of communication from officials handling the case.

The family has called for the release of surveillance footage from the resort, saying it could clarify what happened. They plan to travel to Zanzibar to continue their search for answers firsthand.

An autopsy is expected to provide more information, but until officials release definitive results, Robinson’s family says they will continue to push for the truth behind her death.

Family of Influencer Ashlee Jenae Demands Answers in Overseas Death was originally published on rnbphilly.com