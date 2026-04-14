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The Real Miss Mary Jane

They Locked Her Up, Now the Whole World Knows Her Name

Published on April 14, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
URUGUAY-AGRICULTURE-MARIJUANA-FEATURE
Source: EITAN ABRAMOVICH / Getty

Way before cannabis was accepted, one grandma was outside making real moves.

In the 1980s, Mary Jane Rathbun aka Brownie Mary was baking cannabis brownies and giving them to AIDS patients when nobody else was helping. While the world was scared and turning its back, she stepped in.

Yeah, she got arrested… multiple times.

But people started realizing she wasn’t a criminal, she was helping save lives.

Fast forward to today, and the same thing she got locked up for is now part of legal medical treatment in a lot of places.

Crazy how that works.

Some people break rules for attention…

Others break them and change the world.

So what you think? Was she wrong, or just way ahead of her time?

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