Listen Live
Close
News

Offset’s Mother Breaks Silence As He Recovers From Shooting

Offset’s Mother Breaks Silence As He Recovers From Shooting, “He Is A Miracle Walking”

Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward, is speaking out as her son continues to recover after being shot.

Published on April 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward, is speaking out as her son continues to recover after being shot.

Woodward, who typically stays off social media when it comes to her son, whether the news is good or bad, broke her silence this time to address his recovery. She called his quick return to the stage nothing short of a miracle, noting that just days after being shot, he was already back doing what he loves.

“I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine… But today, I have to speak. Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night he was on stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking.”

Giving all credit to God, “That is God’s grace, that is God’s mercy.”

Following the shooting, the former Migos rapper also shared a message of his own, letting fans know he’s focused on his recovery and staying positive through it all.

“I’m good…but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses… Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

Just days after being released from the hospital, Set even hit the stage at Coachella, ditching the wheelchair and showing he’s already bouncing back.

Offset isn’t letting this setback slow his motion down.

Offset’s Mother Breaks Silence As He Recovers From Shooting, “He Is A Miracle Walking” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Music  |  JuugMasterJay

Gucci Mane’s “Crash Dummy” Ain’t Just a Diss… It’s a Line in the Sand

Comment
Hollywood Zay
Music  |  Hollywood Zay

Check Out What Hollywood Zay Has This Week On The Trending 10 at 10 Mix

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close