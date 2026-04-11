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NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis Breaks Attendance Records

Published on April 11, 2026
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Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released Final Four attendance numbers.

More than 86,000 people attended the Fan Fest at the Indianapolis Convention Center during the Final Four Weekend.

It broke the overall attendance record and single-day records for Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

The NCAA says more than 142,000 people attended the semifinals and the national championship—
not to mention the thousands who showed up for fan activities.

For downtown businesses, that turnout translated into a major boost.

At 16-Bit Barcade in the heart of downtown Indy, things have slowed down compared to last week.
Staff say the Final Four more than doubled their usual customer traffic. Host Trinity Surbrook said, “We got to the point where we were telling people to stop and wait we’re not letting people in at that moment, and we’re waiting for other people to leave. It was a whole lot. We made bunch of good money and it was a lot of fun.”

The NCAA reports fans came from 49 of 50 states and 12 countries. “It was so interesting to see people passionate about the Final Four not even from this country.” Surbrook recalled customers from Australia. “It was really awesome, it was interesting.”

The weekend also featured a music festival with Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, drawing more than 73,000 fans which was just steps away from the bar.

“There were thousands of people out. Just seeing the sidewalk traffic and seeing everyone on their feet. The festival was great for the city,” said general manager Janelle Miller. “When that festival ended, we saw hundreds of people hit the street and go in all different directions.” Miller said it didn’t just benefit pockets of the downtown but everywhere.

Miller said Saturday was their busiest day because there were a lot of activities to do. The employees served more than 6,000 drinks over the weekend. “I would say, we had numbers that I haven’t seen in probably 2 years on a Friday and Saturday. Which is refreshing to see.”

Now that the Final Four is over, the staff at 16-Bit said they are looking forward to what’s next: the Indianapolis 500.

NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis Breaks Attendance Records was originally published on wibc.com

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