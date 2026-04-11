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Jack Harlow's Hat The Subject of Social Media Jokes

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’

After claiming "he got Blacker" for his new R&B-inspired album, Monica, Harlow is once again the butt of the jokes after showing up in a ridiculous-looking hat in his new music video.

Published on April 11, 2026
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  • Normally, Jack Harlow would be the star of his video, but it's his oversized olive green utility hat that stole the show as he walks down a busy New York City street singing the song.
  • Just like when he dipped into his neo-soul bag, the jokes about his choice of headwear were instantaneous and downright hilarious on social media.
Jack Harlow's Hat The Subject of Social Media Jokes
Dave Benett / Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is getting flamed again on social media, this time for his hat in his latest visual for his single “Say Hello.”

After claiming “he got Blacker” for his new R&B-inspired album, Monica, Harlow is once again the butt of the jokes after showing up in a ridiculous-looking hat in his new music video.

Normally, Jack Harlow would be the star of his video, but it’s his oversized olive green utility hat that stole the show as he walks down a busy New York City street singing the song.

Social Media Had Plenty To Say About Jack Harlow’s Hat

Just like when he dipped into his neo-soul bag, the jokes about his choice of headwear were instantaneous and downright hilarious on social media.

“I have NEVER seen a hat like this in all my natural life,” wrote popular social media comedian KevOnStage.

Another person wrote, “Jack Harlow heard the critiques and got a bigger hat. Unbelievable.”

“This can’t be serious fr… like he done jumped straight into his neo-soul Jill Scott era this is way too deep in that Black cosplay lane. Labels really be shelving actually talented Black artists but approving this?? I’m irritated,” another post read.

The criticism of Harlow’s hat follows after social media blessed him with some clever names after he announced his new project and those headass statements that followed.

We’re not sure if this is the publicity Harlow wanted, but you know what they say: “bad publicity is still publicity.”

Maybe Harlow can channel the jokes and memes into some album sales.

You can see more reactions below.

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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