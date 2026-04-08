Listen Live
Close
DFW

Stars Win Big in OT, Set Tone for Playoff Push

Wyatt Johnston’s OT goal lifts Dallas Stars in dramatic win, building momentum and excitement heading into playoff season.

Published on April 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars
Source: Glenn James / Getty

The Dallas Stars are heating up at just the right time—and they gave fans at the American Airlines Center a night to remember.

Wyatt Johnston stepped into his moment, scoring not one—but TWO goals, including the game-winner in overtime to push Dallas past the Calgary Flames 4-3. And the way he did it? Smooth. A quick backhand, clean off a pass from Jason Robertson during a power play. That’s his 43rd goal this season—elite behavior.

What makes this win hit different is the grit. Dallas didn’t just win—they fought for it. They rallied, stayed patient, and showed the kind of energy you need when the lights get brighter. Robertson added a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger held it down in the net.

Now take that same energy and carry it straight into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, because the Stars are officially in—and it’s about to get real.

Dallas is set to face the Minnesota Wild in the first round, and if you know, you know—this matchup comes with tension. History, hits, and unfinished business. The Stars have sent Minnesota home before, and they’re looking to do it again.

So whether you’ve been watching hockey forever or you’re just now tapping in—this is your moment. The vibes are high, the team is locked in, and the city is ready.

Dallas, go ahead and grab your green. It’s playoff time!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Briefing Iran 4/6/26

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Hip-Hop Wired
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
25:41
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best'

Comment
Police Lights
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Bomb Threat in Downtown Dallas

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close