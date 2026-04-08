Stars Win Big in OT, Set Tone for Playoff Push

Source: Glenn James / Getty

The Dallas Stars are heating up at just the right time—and they gave fans at the American Airlines Center a night to remember.

Wyatt Johnston stepped into his moment, scoring not one—but TWO goals, including the game-winner in overtime to push Dallas past the Calgary Flames 4-3. And the way he did it? Smooth. A quick backhand, clean off a pass from Jason Robertson during a power play. That’s his 43rd goal this season—elite behavior.

What makes this win hit different is the grit. Dallas didn’t just win—they fought for it. They rallied, stayed patient, and showed the kind of energy you need when the lights get brighter. Robertson added a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger held it down in the net.

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Now take that same energy and carry it straight into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, because the Stars are officially in—and it’s about to get real.

Dallas is set to face the Minnesota Wild in the first round, and if you know, you know—this matchup comes with tension. History, hits, and unfinished business. The Stars have sent Minnesota home before, and they’re looking to do it again.

So whether you’ve been watching hockey forever or you’re just now tapping in—this is your moment. The vibes are high, the team is locked in, and the city is ready.

Dallas, go ahead and grab your green. It’s playoff time!

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