Listen Live
Close
Local

Councilman Speaks After Shots Are Fired at His Home

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ron Gibson attended Monday night's council meeting, hours after his home was hit with over a dozen rounds of gunfire.

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Ron Gibson
Indianapolis City-County Councilman Ron Gibson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ron Gibson attended Monday night’s council meeting just hours after his home was shot at.

Security was increased at Monday’s meeting with councilors on high alert. That’s where Councilman Gibson told people that he and his son are grateful to be alive.

“First, I want to thank Jesus that I’m still here,” Gibson said. “Thank God he kept me and my son safe.”

Gibson said he and his son were woken up by glass breaking just before 1 a.m. Monday. He also said he “shielded” his son from the event and certain rooms of the house.

According to Gibson, at least 15 rounds were fired by someone at his home, shattering his front door. They also found a note left on his doorstep that read, “No Data Centers.”

“Thank God that IMPD and the FBI and Homeland Security are all involved,” he said. “It’s obvious that it was a targeted attack.”

Earlier this month, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission voted to approve a $500 million data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the near east side of the city, for which Councilman Gibson voiced his approval. He’s asking those who disagree with him on the data center project to at least be cordial.

“It’s okay to have disagreements, it’s okay to express yourself, and it’s okay to share your ideas, but it is never okay to threaten someone with violence,” said Gibson.

Gibson, a Democrat, represents District 8, which includes parts of the city’s near north and east sides.

Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie Lewis released the following statement after the shooting:

“The entire Indianapolis City-County Council is deeply disturbed and heartbroken by the violent act targeting the home of our colleague, Councilor Ron Gibson. The reported discharge of gunfire, paired with a threatening message left behind, represents an alarming and unacceptable escalation.

We are deeply thankful that no lives were lost or physically harmed. Yet, this act of intimidation strikes at the heart of our values. No elected official—or any resident of Indianapolis—should ever fear for their safety because of their public service or policy positions.

Differences in opinion are a natural and necessary part of civic life. But violence, threats, and intimidation are not forms of dialogue—they are attacks on our shared commitment to democracy, civil discourse, and community safety.

We stand in unwavering solidarity with Councilor Gibson and his family during this deeply troubling time. We also reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that all public servants can carry out their duties free from fear, harassment, or harm.

We urge anyone with information related to this incident to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they work to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Indianapolis is stronger when we stand together—rejecting violence, choosing respect, and protecting one another.”

Councilman Speaks After Shots Are Fired at His Home was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Briefing Iran 4/6/26

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Hip-Hop Wired
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

Comment
37 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
25:41
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best'

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close