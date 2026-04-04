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Jonathan Majors Fell Out of A Window While Filming New Movie

Jonathan Majors Falls Through A Window On Set of Daily Wire Untitled Action Film

The video surfaced as the crew on the film's set went on strike, claiming unsafe working conditions.

Published on April 4, 2026
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  • Deadline obtained exclusive video of Jonathan Majors accidentally falling out of a window while filming his untitled Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend's produced action flick.
  • In the clip that is circulating on social media, Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, fall out of a window while filming a scene. Sources revealed to the website that Kilcoyne required stitches "all over his hands" after the fall that they claim was about six feet to the ground.
  • The video shared by the website came out as the crew on the film's set went on strike, claiming unsafe working conditions.
Jonathan Majors Fell Out of A Window While Filming New Movie
Paul Archuleta / Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors’ Hollywood comeback fell out of a window with him, literally.

Deadline obtained exclusive video of Jonathan Majors accidentally falling out of a window while filming his untitled Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend’s produced action flick.

The video shared by the website came out as the crew on the film’s set went on strike, claiming unsafe working conditions.

In the clip that is circulating on social media, Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, fall out of a window while filming a scene. Sources revealed to the website that Kilcoyne required stitches “all over his hands” after the fall that they claim was about six feet to the ground.

When asked for comment by The Hollywood Reporter, Dallas Sonnier of Bonfire Legend said “The actors’ fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps.”

Producers also said they “don’t negotiate with communists” regarding the crew going on strike.

Bruh.

Kyle Rankin serves as writer-director on the film, with Ben Shapiro producing for The Daily Wire and Sonnier for Bonfire Legend.

Social media has been chiming in, wondering what communism has to do with the unprofessional shenanigans on the film set.

“I’m confused on who the communists supposed to be lmfao,” one person wrote in response to the producer’s comments.

Another social media user wrote, “This is what happens when you legitimize right wing fascists in Hollywood. I only feel sorry for the low level crew members subjected to these working conditions.”

This movie already sounds like the purest of struggles.

You can see more reactions below.

Jonathan Majors Falls Through A Window On Set of Daily Wire Untitled Action Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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