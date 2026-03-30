Let’s Play Acting Workshop Hits Dallas April 12

If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into the spotlight, this is your moment. Tri-Wen Productions is bringing an unforgettable experience to Dallas with the “Let’s Play” Acting Workshop, happening Sunday, April 12 from 12 PM to 3 PM at EA Acting Studio & Production.

Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS

This exclusive, hands-on workshop is led by none other than Charnele Brown, beloved for her iconic role as Kimberly Reese on A Different World. With decades of experience on television, stage, and behind the scenes as a producer, Charnele brings a wealth of knowledge, authenticity, and real industry insight that aspiring actors rarely get access to.

Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS

Joining her is powerhouse talent Andre Pitre, an accomplished actor, singer, and director known for his dynamic stage presence and compelling performances. From national stage plays to film and music, Andre’s ability to connect emotion, storytelling, and performance makes him an incredible mentor for anyone serious about honing their craft.

Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS

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Participants in this workshop can expect a high-energy, immersive experience designed to unlock creativity and build confidence. From scene study and character development to stage presence and audition techniques, attendees will gain real-world tools used by working professionals. This isn’t just theory, it’s practical, hands-on training that will challenge you, inspire you, and elevate your performance skills.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to explore acting or a seasoned performer ready to sharpen your edge, this workshop is designed to meet you where you are, and take you further.

But here’s the key: space is extremely limited. This intimate setting ensures personalized attention from both instructors, making it a rare opportunity to learn directly from industry veterans in a focused environment.

Moments like this don’t come around often. The chance to train with legends, build your skills, and step confidently into your purpose is right here.

Don’t wait. Register now and secure your spot today, before it’s gone.