Listen Live
Close
Local

Senator Banks: DHS Shutdown “Political Games” Risking Security

Published on March 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Banks on Senate Floor
Source: Senator Jim Banks / Senator Jim Banks

INDIANAPOLIS – As the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week, Indiana Senator Jim Banks is placing the blame for airport delays and unpaid federal workers squarely on Senate Democrats.

In a recent interview, Banks slammed the opposition for repeatedly blocking funding to reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a move he claims is jeopardizing national security during a period of heightened global tension.

Senator Banks, who frequently travels between Washington D.C. and Indianapolis, highlighted the growing strain on TSA agents at Indianapolis International Airport. These workers have now missed two consecutive pay periods.

“They work hard in the Indianapolis airport,” Banks said. “They’re showing up every day to work and they’ve now missed two pay periods… They’re not getting paid because the Democrats are playing games with their paychecks and their livelihood.”

The Senator noted that the financial pressure is leading to a massive spike in “call-outs.” According to Banks, the rate of workers not showing up for shifts climbed to 38% this week, leaving security lines longer and travelers frustrated.

Banks argued that the refusal to fund DHS is particularly dangerous given current threats from state sponsors of terrorism like Iran. He characterized the Democratic leadership as “out of touch” with the safety needs of the American people.

“The Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security, which is supposed to be keeping us safe,” Banks said. “That’s how crazy and out of touch these Democrats are. They’re playing games, political games with the safety and security of the American people.”

The Senator also suggested the shutdown is being used as a political weapon against the current administration. “The Democrats want it all to fail because Donald Trump’s in the White House and they hate Donald Trump. And that’s what this all goes back to,” he stated.

Negotiations at a Standstill
Despite claims from some lawmakers that negotiations are ongoing, Banks insisted that Republicans have made “reasonable offers” through Border Czar Tom Homan, including reforms like body cameras for ICE agents. He claimed that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has refused to come to the table.

“The Democrats aren’t making any demands. They’re not coming to the table to negotiate,” Banks said. “Chuck Schumer has to come to the table, make a deal. He’s not doing that right now.”

With Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently warning that small airports could begin shutting down entirely if the gridlock continues, Banks urged Hoosiers to contact their representatives.

“These Democrats have to hear from their constituents that they’re fed up with it,” Banks concluded. “Enough is enough. Come to the table.”

Senator Banks: DHS Shutdown “Political Games” Risking Security was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Donald Trump Slammed For Distasteful Post About Robert Mueller's Death

Hip-Hop Wired
BUN B RODEO NIGHT

Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired

Latto & 21 Savage's Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In "Business Is Personal" Video

Hip-Hop Wired
US-JAPAN-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TAKAICHI-TRUMP

Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke Makes Japan's Prime Minister Cringe, The World, Too

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Police Lights
Crime  |  Hollywood Zay

Don’t Fall for the Newest Trick: Dallas Cops Caution Against Text Scam

Comment
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
News  |  Hollywood Zay

Suspect Arrested After Dragging Officer, Fleeing U-Haul Chase

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Astro Projections
8 Items
Health  |  Kirby Lozano

Weekly Astrological Forecast: March 22–29

Comment
Spence Jr v Crawford
Sports  |  Hollywood Zay

Dallas Holds a Special Place in the Heart of Boxer Roy Jones Jr

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close