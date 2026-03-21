DJ QUEEN AGNES BRINGS AFRO FUSION TO 97.9 THE BEAT

97.9 The Beat welcomes DJ Queen Agnes, the first African female DJ on the station.

DJ Queen Agnes is following in the footsteps of DJ Poizon Ivy, the first African female DJ on The Beat Invasion.

DJ Queen Agnes brings a global vibration to The Beat Invasion, showcasing her diverse experience and community impact.

This Women’s History Month, The Beat Invasion is leveling up in a major way… and this one right here? Yeah, it’s special.

We’re proud to officially welcome DJ Queen Agnes to the team — the only African female DJ currently on 97.9 The Beat! 🌍✨

Source: Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore / Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore

And this moment right here is bigger than just an addition… it’s a continuation of a legacy.

WHY IS THIS SO IMPORTANT?

The torch was first lit by DJ Poizon Ivy, who made history as the first African female DJ on The Beat Invasion — setting the tone, opening the door, and showing what’s possible. Now, that same torch is being carried forward by Queen Agnes… and she’s ready to take it even higher. 🔥

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Coming straight from Malawi, Africa to Dallas, Texas, Queen Agnes ain’t just stepping in… she bringing a whole global vibration with her. Award-winning DJ, MC, radio personality — she’s been putting in work across the UK, Caribbean, Africa, and the U.S., touching stages and airwaves worldwide. When we say she’s stamped, we mean that.

GET TO KNOW THE QUEEN

She’s shared stages with heavy hitters like Davido, Ciara, and Ky-Mani Marley, and has been featured on platforms like WFAA — so yeah, this ain’t no regular addition… this is a POWER MOVE.

But what makes Queen Agnes even more solid is what she does off the turntables. She’s a digital marketing professional, a philanthropist, and a leader in her community — working with brands like AT&T, Nasdaq, and JP Morgan Chase, while also pouring back into the culture through education and global outreach. That’s real impact.

SALUTE TO LEADERSHIP

And real talk — we gotta give flowers where they due. Big salute to DJ Big Bink, Program Director of 97.9 The Beat, for always being forward-thinking and opening doors for new energy, new voices, and new talent across the DFW. This is what it look like when leadership believes in the culture and pushes it forward. 💯

And now… she bringing ALL of that energy to The Beat Invasion — where we highlight local talent and keep the Afrobeats and diaspora sounds alive and thriving in the city. 🌍🎶

📡 This Sunday 03/22/26 at 10PM

Tap in and witness history as DJ Queen Agnes makes her official on-air debut!

If you rock with culture… if you rock with the sound of the diaspora… if you rock with elevation…

You already know where to be.

🎧 Tune in to The Beat Invasion on 97.9 The Beat

Hosted by yours truly, Spaceboifresh 👽🖖🏽

Welcome to the invasion, Queen. Let’s go crazy. 💫

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