Travis Porter Returns: Legacy, New Music, and Birthday Bash XXX

Travis Porter's music catalog and legacy continue to grow as they remain confident in their impact.

The group took a break to let the party 'pause,' but now they're ready to bring the fun back to Atlanta.

Travis Porter has new collaborations and surprises in store as they reclaim their status as Atlanta's premier party starters.

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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you were outside during the 2010s, you know Travis Porter served as the ultimate soundtrack for a good time. The legendary Atlanta trio recently pulled up to Holiday Season Live on Hot 107.9 to chop it up with DJ Holiday. During the energetic interview, they broke down their undeniable impact on the culture, their growing music catalog, and why they are ready to turn the city up all over again.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

Decades into the game, Ali, Quez, and Strap remain highly confident in their spot at the top. When asked about their legacy as a group, they made it clear that they are nowhere near finished creating hits.

“I think our catalog just keep growing and the legacy just keep getting stronger,” they shared during the broadcast. “I feel like it ain’t done yet.”

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They also reminded listeners exactly why they stand out in a crowded Atlanta music scene. “People can’t do what we can do… I feel like we are one of the best groups that come out of Atlanta, Georgia, and it’s organic with us.”

Bringing the Fun Back to Atlanta

Fans definitely noticed the group took a brief step back from releasing major projects, but they had a solid reason for the break. The culture simply shifted for a moment.

“I feel like in real life, the party had paused,” they explained, pointing out that drill music briefly took over the clubs. “It was kind of hard to make party music when the party in real life done paused. So it’s like, all right, wait. Let’s get the party back going. Let’s get the fun back going.”

That mission to restore the fun hits a massive peak at Birthday Bash 30 this Memorial Day weekend. The group promises an unforgettable performance for the community. “We gotta crank out some of them old hits, man… We got some surprises.”

What Is Next for the Trio?

The guys are not just resting on their classic anthems. They have a massive vault of new music ready to drop, including highly anticipated collaborations with artists like Roscoe Dash and Waka Flocka Flame.

Travis Porter is officially back to reclaim their throne as the kings of the club. Celebrate the return of these Atlanta legends by checking out their upcoming webisodes on YouTube, and make sure you grab your tickets for Birthday Bash 30 before they sell out!

Travis Porter Returns: Legacy, New Music, and Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com