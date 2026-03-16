Walter 'Unc' Johnson on Ownership, Tendernism & Future Plans

Source: Reach Media / other

Walter “Unc” Johnson recently brought his joyful, unmatched energy to the Morning Hustle radio show. Originally from Gary, Indiana, Unc left home at 15 for Los Angeles, navigating life’s hurdles to carve out his own lane. His journey eventually led him to Destination Smokehouse, where he put in the work for years before catching fire on social media. “You get in the passenger seat, and I’mma start driving,” he shared, capturing the lively vibe of his unstoppable hustle.



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During a viral moment showing off some incredibly soft oxtails, Unc coined a phrase that immediately connected with the culture: “TenderNism.” The meaning is simple but legendary. As he explained to the hosts with a laugh, “You don’t need no teeth for the meeting, I’m trying to tell you.” It is all about food so perfectly cooked it melts in your mouth, a standard he proudly brought to the community.

However, his journey took an unexpected turn. After a high-profile moment where food critic Keith Lee left a $4,000 tip—which Unc noted he never directly discussed with Lee—things shifted at Destination Smokehouse. The resulting situation ultimately led him to walk away. Sometimes, you have to pivot to protect your peace and recognize your true value.

Stepping out on his own meant handling business the right way. Unc emphasized the critical importance of ownership for Black creators. He made sure to trademark “Tendernism,” dropping a major gem for the community: “The game was to be sold, not told.” He reminded listeners that when God has something for you, nobody can take it away.

Looking ahead, Unc is taking his talents on the road and empowering the community to support his new independent ventures. Fans and food lovers can now book the “official Mr. Tendernism” directly for events. He is ready to bring that signature flavor and hot water cornbread to a neighborhood near you.

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Walter 'Unc' Johnson on Ownership, Tendernism & Future Plans was originally published on themorninghustle.com