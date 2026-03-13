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Jill Scott Enforces No-Phones Policy for Upcoming World Tour

Jill Scott Enforces No-Phones Policy for Upcoming “To Whom This May Concern” World Tour

Published on March 13, 2026
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2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
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Jill Scott Enforces No-Phones Policy for Upcoming “To Whom This May Concern” World Tour

Philadelphia native and Grammy-winning artist Jill Scott is taking a bold step to enhance the concert experience for her fans. For her highly anticipated “To Whom This May Concern” world tour, Scott has announced a strict no-phones policy, ensuring that attendees can fully immerse themselves in the performance without distractions.

How It Works

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and recording devices will be secured in Yondr pouches. These pouches will remain locked throughout the performance and can only be unlocked at designated stations after the show. This measure aims to create a phone-free environment, allowing fans to connect with the music and the moment.

Why the Policy?

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Scott’s decision reflects a growing trend among artists who prioritize live engagement over digital distractions. By eliminating the constant glow of screens and the urge to record, the policy encourages fans to be present and enjoy the artistry without interruptions.

Tour Details

The “To Whom This May Concern” tour will feature 18 shows across the United States, including three performances in Scott’s hometown of Philadelphia at The Met in July 2026. Fans can expect an intimate and soulful experience, enhanced by the phone-free atmosphere.

This innovative approach underscores Jill Scott’s commitment to delivering a unique and memorable concert experience. For more information on tour dates and ticketing, visit Ticketmaster.

Jill Scott Enforces No-Phones Policy for Upcoming “To Whom This May Concern” World Tour was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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