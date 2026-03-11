Listen Live
Trevor Jackson Clears Up Zendaya Dating Rumors

While speaking with Cam Newton, Jackson addressed the long-running speculation that the two entertainers were once romantically involved. According to Jackson, the rumors simply aren’t true.

Published on March 11, 2026
Teen Vogue's 12th Annual Young Hollywood Issue Launch Party

Trevor Jackson Clears Up Zendaya Dating Rumors

Rumors about Trevor Jackson and Zendaya have circulated online for years, but Jackson recently set the record straight during an appearance on Funky Friday with Cam Newton.

While speaking with Cam Newton, Jackson addressed the long-running speculation that the two entertainers were once romantically involved. According to Jackson, the rumors simply aren’t true.

Jackson explained that he and Zendaya have always just been close friends.

The two first became connected early in their careers and have remained supportive of one another as they’ve grown in the entertainment industry.

During the conversation, Jackson spoke highly of Zendaya, calling her a dear friend and expressing how proud he is of everything she has accomplished.

Zendaya has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, earning major roles in film and television and winning multiple awards for her performances.

Despite years of fan speculation linking the two romantically, Jackson made it clear that their relationship has always been rooted in friendship and mutual respect.

Fans can watch the full conversation on Funky Friday, where Trevor Jackson opens up about his career, past experiences in the industry, and clears up some of the rumors that have followed him over the years.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson Brings “Friend of a Friend” to Life on BET Amplified

Trevor Jackson Clears Up Zendaya Dating Rumors was originally published on hot1009.com

