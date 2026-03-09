Listen Live
Close
Local

Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable

Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable

Indiana Governor Mike Braun is promising that relief is on the way for your energy costs.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is promising that relief is on the way for your energy costs.

During a press conference Monday, Braun argued that his new strategy to hold utility companies and massive data centers accountable is already showing progress. He pointed to a new law that forces electric companies to meet specific goals for reliability and cost before they can see certain financial returns. Braun also announced that he’s filled a majority of the state’s utility regulatory board with people who prioritize consumers over corporate profits.

“If you want to be a data center in this state, you’re going to prove that if you come here, you’re going to lower rates by putting more electrons onto the grid,” Braun said. “You’re going to shoulder 100%, and you’re going to ideally put more on if you want to come here and do business.”

However, Democrats aren’t sold on Braun’s plan. House Democratic Caucus Chair Carey Hamilton argued that Braun is relying too much on handshakes and not enough on actual enforcement. She’s worried that without stricter laws, huge tech companies will still find ways to pass their construction and energy costs onto regular families. Hamilton also called out Braun for not supporting amendments that would have capped rate increases or blocked utility companies from being sold off to private equity firms.

“If it is not a law, I don’t know what the governor is going to be able to do,” Hamilton said. “Democrats would absolutely support 100% coverage of data center construction by data centers,” Hamilton said. “We, in fact, pushed for that last year and failed. So you know promises they are worth not a lot right in this building, we need to pass laws to protect Hoosiers and rate payers.”

Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Jon Favreau & Terrence Howard Celebrate "Iron Man" At Macy's

Terrence Howard Revisits Fumbling The Marvel Studios Bag

Hip-Hop Wired
Project Helix

Microsoft Confirms It's Next Xbox Console, Project Helix, Here's What We Know

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Leprechaun's hat type costume jewelry for St Patrick's Day
Local  |  Jazzi Black

Green, Loud, and a Little Wild: Dallas’ St. Patrick’s Day Party Returns

Comment
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: Here's What We Know About The ‘Bible Influencer’ Arrested For The Rihanna Beverly Hills Home Shooting

Comment
38 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

What Is Beyoncé’s Act III Going To Be?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close