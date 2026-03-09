Listen Live
Close
News

Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Hit With Gunfire, Suspect Arrested

Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Hit With Gunfire, Suspect Arrested

According to reports, Rihanna was home when the shooting attack occurred, and police swiftly apprehended the suspect.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 8, 2026

Rihanna was uninjured after a shooting incident took place over the week involving her Beverly Hills home. With details still developing, police swiftly apprehended the suspect connected to the shooting, discovering an assault rifle and casings in the woman’s car.

The Los Angeles Times reports that, via sources close to the outlet, the unnamed suspect reportedly carried out the crime in a Tesla automobile that authorities followed to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. During a search, police uncovered an assault rifle and seven casings.

The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to announce a motive, but what is known is that the 30-year-old female suspect allegedly opened fire at the front gate of Rihanna’s residence around 1:21 pm local time. The reported damage included rounds hitting a parked RV outside the home, and a round penetrating a wall of the residence itself.

It isn’t known if Rihanna, or if her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three children were home during the shooting.

This isn’t the first time the Barbadian superstar’s home life has been disturbed. In 2018, a fan broke into the singer and businesswoman’s Hollywood Hills home, taking up residence for 12 hours before an assistant discovered the man and alerted police.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Hit With Gunfire, Suspect Arrested was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Jon Favreau & Terrence Howard Celebrate "Iron Man" At Macy's

Terrence Howard Revisits Fumbling The Marvel Studios Bag

Hip-Hop Wired
Project Helix

Microsoft Confirms It's Next Xbox Console, Project Helix, Here's What We Know

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Osefo Case Update: Dr. Wendy And Eddie To Reportedly Be Tried Separately For Fraud

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

'BYE GIRL!' Kristi Noem’s Firing From Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Welcomed News Amongst Minnesota Politicians, Gavin Newsom

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close