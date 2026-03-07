Listen Live
[VIDEO] Paul Wall Gets Emotional Over 'Still Tippin' Reunion at Rodeo

Published on March 7, 2026
Lizzo
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

For Southern hip hop fans, hearing “Still Tippin” live is always a moment.

But hearing it performed by all three artists who made the song a classic rarely happens. That’s exactly what fans experienced during Lizzo’s Black Heritage Day performance at RodeoHouston, when Paul Wall, Mike Jones and Slim Thug reunited on stage to perform the legendary track together.

The 2005 anthem remains one of Houston’s most recognizable hip hop songs, helping introduce the city’s chopped and screwed culture to the world. When Lizzo surprised the crowd by bringing the trio out during her hometown performance, the energy inside NRG Stadium immediately shifted as thousands of fans rapped along word for word.

Lizzo
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

After the show, Paul Wall reflected on the moment and what it meant to share the stage again with Slim Thug and Mike Jones for such an iconic record. According to Paul Wall, the opportunity to perform “Still Tippin” together again in their hometown made the night even more special, especially with such a massive RodeoHouston crowd witnessing the reunion.

Check out what Paul had to say about the March 6 experience below.

Of course, we must acknowledge a key figure behind the record: Texas legend and 97.9 Box Family Member DJ Michael “5000” Watts. The late Watts, along with DJ Screw, helped curate the sound that defined an era of Houston hip hop.

Mike Jones and Paul Wall
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

For many in the crowd, the moment felt like a true Houston hip hop celebration. Seeing Paul Wall, Mike Jones and Slim Thug perform “Still Tippin” together again, during a hometown show led by Lizzo, was a reminder of how deeply Houston culture runs through moments like Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston.


And judging by the crowd reaction, the city will always show love when that classic track starts playing.

