Source: Kris Connor / Getty – Rev. Jesse Jackson’s homegoing service will be held March 6 and 7.

Chicago will become the center of reflection and remembrance on March 6 and 7 as political leaders, civil rights advocates, entertainers, and community members gather to celebrate the extraordinary life of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, according to a press release. The fearless civil rights leader passed away Feb. 17 at the age of 84.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will be among those attending Jesse Jackson’s homegoing service.

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Several prominent national figures have confirmed their attendance, including former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joseph Biden. They will be joined by former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, highlighting the profound national impact of Jackson’s decades-long fight for civil rights and social justice.

A Public Farewell at the House of Hope.

The public homegoing service, titled The People’s Celebration, will take place Friday, March 6, at the House of Hope on Chicago’s Far South Side. Officiating the service will be Dr. Charles Jenkins and Rev. James T. Meeks.

The program will also feature remarks from an array of distinguished voices, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, businessman Jim Reynolds, and Rabbi Sharon Brous.

Music, a cornerstone of Jackson’s ministry and activism, will play a powerful role in the tribute. Award-winning EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform, alongside gospel greats Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans.

Doors will open to the media at 8 a.m and to the public at 9 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m. Seating will be general admission, and early arrival is strongly encouraged.

Celebration of Life at Rainbow PUSH Headquarters.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s homegoing service will continue with a commemoration event on Saturday, March 7, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, the very organization Jackson founded and led as a vehicle for economic empowerment and social change.

The Celebration of Life service will begin at 10 a.m., following media check-in at 8 a.m. and public doors opening at 9 a.m.

Saturday’s musical tributes will feature Grammy Award-winning gospel artists Marvin Sapp and Hezekiah Walker, as well as R&B singer Terisa Griffin. Music legend Stevie Wonder will also give a special tribute performance.

As friends, family, dignitaries, and everyday citizens gather, the two-day memorial will stand not only as a farewell but as a testament to a life devoted to justice, equality, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s incredible faith.

Barack Obama And Bill Clinton To Attend Jesse Jackson Homegoing Service In Chicago was originally published on newsone.com