RodeoHouston 2026: 10 Things To Know Before You Go
- RodeoHouston runs March 2-22, 2026, with daily grounds opening at 8am and stadium events in the evenings.
- Tickets range from grounds-only access to full season passes, catering to different interests and budgets.
- Black Heritage Day on March 6 features Lizzo's headlining performance celebrating Black culture's influence in rodeo history.
There is nothing quite like Rodeo season in Houston. From the smell of funnel cakes in the air to the sound of boots hitting gravel outside NRG Stadium, the energy is unmatched. Families plan their visits months in advance, concert fans circle their favorite artists on the calendar, and first timers quickly learn that this is more than a rodeo. It is a full blown Houston tradition.
Whether you are going for the action in the arena or the vibes on the grounds, here is everything you need to know before you go. For full details and updates, visit the official site at rodeohouston.com
Official Dates and Grounds Hours
RodeoHouston runs March 2 to March 22, 2026.
Grounds open daily at 8am.
On March 2, grounds open at 2pm.
Rodeo and Concert Schedule
If you are heading inside NRG Stadium, timing matters.
Weekdays
NRG Stadium gates open at 6pm
Rodeo begins at 6:45pm
Concert begins approximately 9pm
Weekends
NRG Stadium gates open at 2pm
Rodeo begins at 2:45pm
Concert begins approximately 5pm
A rodeo or concert ticket is required for stadium entry.
What Ticket Should You Get
Here is a quick breakdown to help you decide:
Grounds Season Pass
Access to carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows all season.
Grounds Ticket
Access to carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows for one day.
Rodeo and Concert Ticket
Includes grounds access plus entry to the rodeo and concert performance.
RodeoHouston Season Tickets
Full season access including rodeo and concerts.
Children 2 and younger receive free admission.
All tickets can be purchased online at
https://www.rodeohouston.com/tickets
Download the RodeoHouston app powered by AXS to access tickets, daily schedules, and the interactive map.
Black Heritage Day
Black Heritage Day is a cherished tradition at RodeoHouston celebrating the enduring influence of Black culture in rodeo history. Held annually on one select day during the rodeo run, this special day features performances by top Black artists, cultural presentations, and recognition of the contributions Black cowboys and cowgirls have made to ranching, ranch sports, and Western heritage.
For 2026, Black Heritage Day takes place on March 6, with Lizzo headlining the celebration inside NRG Stadium. Bringing high energy, hometown pride, and chart topping hits, Lizzo is expected to deliver one of the most talked about performances of the entire rodeo season. It is a day many Houstonians circle on their calendar early, part rodeo, part concert, and all celebration of Black heritage in the city.
Getting There and Parking
By Car
610 Lot opens daily at 9am.
Old Spanish Trail parking is available
Weekdays 5pm to 9pm
Weekends 9am to 9pm
By Shuttle
Park and ride is available at several convenient locations.
By Rail
Catch the METRORail for $1.25 one way.
Northbound service
Monday through Saturday until 1:30am
Sunday until 11:24pm
Southbound service
Monday through Saturday until 3:20am
Sunday until 1:15am
Use Gate 9 off Kirby Drive for public passenger drop off.
Handicap accessible parking locations include Old Spanish Trail, West Loop, Monroe, and Maxey.
More info at
https://www.rodeohouston.com/parking
Carnival, Shows and Daily Attractions
There is something happening all day across NRG Park.
Livestock Show
NRG Center
8am daily
Horse Show
NRG Arena
8am daily
Agventure presented by Oxy
NRG Center
9am to 9pm daily
Shopping and Dining
NRG Center, NRG Arena and across NRG Park
10am to 9pm daily
Carnival presented by First Community
Midway and Junction
Check the online schedule for hours
Drone Show powered by Reliant
Above NRG Arena
8pm every Saturday and Sunday
Watch From Home
You can keep an eye on the action from anywhere.
RodeoHouston broadcasts air on
Space City Home Network
The Cowboy Channel
Telemundo Houston
Weekdays at 7pm
Weekends at 3pm
Rodeo Deals and Special Days
Community Day
March 11
Free grounds only admission until noon
Presented by TC Energy
Family Wednesdays
March 4 and March 18
Free grounds only admission until noon
For seniors 60 and older and children 12 and under
Every Wednesday
BOGO rides and games in Junction Carnival
Food deals at select vendors until 4pm
Discounted food options include
3 dollar mini corn dog from McKinney Corn Dog
3 dollar mini popcorn from Kid Shack
3 dollar small sour apple lemonade from Squeezers
Sensory Friendly Day
March 5
10am to 2pm
Minimal lights and sounds in select carnival areas
Presented by First Community
More deals at
https://www.rodeohouston.com/deals
After The Show Hangouts
Once the concert ends, the fun continues around NRG Park.
Popular after show spots include
Miller Lite Ice House
Champion Wine Garden
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Oasis
The Hideout
1932 Cattleman’s Club
First Community Carnival areas
March 22 Headliner
On March 22, 2026, Cody Johnson takes the stage with special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser.
NRG Stadium gates open at 5pm.
The concert only performance begins approximately 6:30pm.
