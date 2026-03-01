Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Trevor Jackson Brings “Friend of a Friend” to Life on BET Amplified

Trevor Jackson is keeping it real and relatable with his latest live performance of “Friend of a Friend” for BET’s #BETAmplified series.

Published on February 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SCAD TVFEST 2023 – “grown-ish”
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Trevor Jackson Brings “Friend of a Friend” to Life on BET Amplified

Trevor Jackson is keeping it real and relatable with his latest live performance of “Friend of a Friend” for BET’s #BETAmplified series.

With over 9.4K views and counting, the performance has fans talking for one simple reason: we have all heard that line before.

Because why is it always a “friend of a friend”?

In true Trevor Jackson fashion, the singer leans into the emotional tension of the record. The track captures that all too familiar back and forth that happens when explanations start sounding repetitive. You know the feeling. When the details do not quite add up. When the same situation needs to be explained more than once. When “it’s nothing” somehow keeps turning into something.

Trevor’s live vocals add another layer to the storytelling. Stripped down and smooth, the performance highlights his vocal control while letting the lyrics do the heavy lifting. There is vulnerability in the delivery, but also a quiet confidence. He knows exactly what story he is telling.

The #BETAmplified platform continues to spotlight artists who know how to blend performance with real emotion, and Trevor Jackson fits right into that lane. Whether you are watching for the vocals, the vibes, or because you have personally dealt with a “friend of a friend” situation, this one hits home.

Tap in with the full performance and let us know in the comments. Have you ever heard that excuse before?

Stay locked in with WTLC for more music moments, live performances, and cultural conversations.

Trevor Jackson Brings “Friend of a Friend” to Life on BET Amplified was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over "Operation Epic Fury"

Hip-Hop Wired
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be "God Fearing" With A $100 Million

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rudy's Chicken Basket
News  |  Jazzi Black

Oak Cliff’s Beloved Rudy’s Chicken Closing After 30 Years

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Love For 214
Music  |  bigbink

THAT TIME ALL THE DFDUB ARTISTS PULLED UP FOR 214 DAY

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close