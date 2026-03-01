Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Wins Entertainer of the Year as Sinners Sweeps

Jordan not only secured Outstanding Actor for his commanding performance in Sinners, but he also took home one of the evening’s highest honors: Entertainer of the Year.

Published on February 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michael B. Jordan Wins Entertainer of the Year as Sinners Sweeps

It was a defining night for Michael B. Jordan at the NAACP Image Awards.

Jordan not only secured Outstanding Actor for his commanding performance in Sinners, but he also took home one of the evening’s highest honors: Entertainer of the Year.

The dual wins capped off a year that showcased his continued dominance both in front of and behind the camera.

His role in Sinners stood out for its emotional depth, intensity, and layered storytelling.

Jordan delivered a performance that resonated widely, reinforcing why he remains one of the most influential figures in film today.

And the celebration did not stop with him.

Sinners also earned Outstanding Picture, solidifying the film’s place as one of the year’s most impactful projects.

The win highlighted the strength of the entire cast and creative team, underscoring the film’s cultural relevance and storytelling power.

Adding to the momentum, Miles Caton accepted the award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for his role in Sinners.

Taking the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026, Caton’s win signaled the arrival of a rising talent and further cemented the film’s dominance on the night.

With Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Picture, Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, and Entertainer of the Year all connected to Jordan and Sinners, the 57th NAACP Image Awards became a true celebration of excellence, leadership, and next generation impact.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more highlights and cultural moments from the NAACP Image Awards.

RELATED: Viola Davis to Receive Chairman’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Michael B. Jordan Wins Entertainer of the Year as Sinners Sweeps was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over "Operation Epic Fury"

Hip-Hop Wired
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be "God Fearing" With A $100 Million

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rudy's Chicken Basket
News  |  Jazzi Black

Oak Cliff’s Beloved Rudy’s Chicken Closing After 30 Years

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Love For 214
Music  |  bigbink

THAT TIME ALL THE DFDUB ARTISTS PULLED UP FOR 214 DAY

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close